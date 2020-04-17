Ceará already has a waiting list of 38 patients with severe conditions of the new coronavirus who, for now, have not been admitted to beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and are hospitalized in Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in the state, said the state health secretary, Carlos Roberto Martins Rodrigues Sobrinho.

“With that, we can say that the public beds are saturated”, admitted the secretary, in a press conference this Friday.

Health Ministry officials have been warning with concern in the past few days for the advancement of the new coronavirus in Ceará. According to the ministry’s latest bulletin, the state is the third in number of Covid-19 cases in the country, with 2,684 records and the fourth in number of deaths, 149.

The Health Secretary said that the most acute moment of fighting the new coronavirus is beginning. However, he affirmed that the State is working on the expansion of beds – currently there are 260 for Covid-19 – and pointed out that, if all goes well, they will be expanded to about 560.

The manager assessed that the State should again extend the most restrictive isolation measures in force, which would end this Sunday.

Sobrinho also said that he is in contact with federal authorities who are monitoring the situation and stressed that he sees no difficulty in fighting the coronavirus in the state due to the change in the command of the Ministry of Health.

The day before, President Jair Bolsonaro dismissed orthopedist and former deputy Luiz Henrique Mandetta and chose oncologist Nelson Teich for the post. “The decisions are technical and will continue to be technical,” said the secretary from Ceará.

