SATSE asks for support from the Health departments to speed up the Patient Safety Law

The Nursing Union, SATSE, has asked the intermediation of the health councilors of the different autonomous communities so that the Parliamentary processing of the Patient Safety Law for the benefits, not only health and social, but also economic, which will have its implementation for the whole of the sanitary system.

After addressing by letter to the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health and the members of the Board of the Congress of Deputies, the president of SATSE, Manuel Cascos, has also asked the Health Councilors to carry out the procedures that they consider pertinent so that the Proposal of Law on Patient Safety do not remain “stranded” in the Health Commission, as the partial amendments have not yet been submitted six months after being majority supported (312 votes in favor and only 10 against) in the Plenary of Parliament.

In addition to underlining the unquestionable benefits that the new Law will have in the health care and care provided to patients and the public as a whole, the president of SATSE conveys to the health officials of the different autonomies that the economic return that this entails norm compensates with you grow the investment that your application requires (50-60 euros per inhabitant per year).

Specifically, and based on the studies carried out, the Union maintains that a return on investment would be caused by job creation, which has been estimated in 2021 in Spain at 39.3 percent of gross salary, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). On the other hand, and referring to adverse events, the National Study on Adverse Effects linked to Hospitalization (ENEAS), prepared by the Ministry of Health itself, quantifies its cost at around 3,500 million euros per year, concluding that more than half of them are preventable and that 25 percent of them are due to nosocomial infection.

Regarding the impact on health costs of inappropriate stays in health centers, which is related by 15 percent to the lack of resources, these entail an annual cost of 880 million euros. In total, the costs for security breaches and unsuitable rooms amount to more than 4,300 million euros per year.

Therefore, SATSE concludes that there is, on the one hand, a direct return of approximately 1,600 million euros, and, on the other, an impact on health that can lead to a reduction in spending of more than 4,300 million euros per year, that is, for each euro invested, more than 1.6 euros are recovered directly and indirectly.

To all this, the Union points out, it should be added the positive economic effect of the application of the Patient Safety Law in the generation of stable and quality employment within the National Health System and its impact on the economy and with regard to the generation of wealth for the social fabric of the State as a whole.

All these reasons led SATSE to develop a standard that seeks to guarantee patient safety in all hospitals, health centers and other health and social health centers throughout the State, through a maximum allocation of patients for each nurse and male nurse, and which, unfortunately, remains in the “waiting room” due to a lack of agility in its parliamentary processing that has led to 16 extensions registered in Congress. of the Deputies.

“As the Health Councilors are the first interested in guaranteeing safer and higher quality health care in their respective health services, we hope that they will be sensitive to our request and help us to ensure that Spain stops to be a negative reference in Europe with regard to patient safety ”, they point out from the union.