Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Bitcoin (BTC) has started the week at a high after surpassing the $ 58K mark.

The leading cryptocurrency is hovering around $ 58,240 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap.

Cryptanalyst Joseph Young has acknowledged that Satoshi Nakamoto will be the richest person in the world if Bitcoin reaches $ 181,000.

Satoshi Nakamoto is the pseudonym used by the anonymous person who wrote the BTC whitepaper and developed the Bitcoin network. It is speculated that Nakamoto owns almost 1 million Bitcoins.

Currently, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, and Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, have been involved in a hand-to-hand battle for the place of the richest person in the world. Bezos, however, emerged victorious with a net worth of $ 181 billion, followed by Musk with $ 160 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bitcoin targets $ 60,000

BTC has set its eyes on the $ 60K level, according to crypto analyst Carl Martin.

Bitcoin has risen higher due to Visa’s announcement that it will support USDC stablecoin. The payments giant noted that its network will be compatible with USD Coin (USDC). Therefore, the USDC stablecoin will be integrated as a settlement currency for transactions on your network.

With the open interest of perpetual exchanges topping $ 15 billion again, time will tell how Bitcoin is shaping up into the future because it has been above the $ 50k mark for 22 days in a row.

In other news, the number of retail BTC holders is increasing, generating bullish sentiment. On-chain cryptocurrency data analytics provider Glassnode has revealed that the number of addresses holding at least 0.1 Bitcoins has just hit an all-time high (ATH) of 3,223,643.

Thus, it shows that the incessant sell-offs of Bitcoin by the market after hitting an ATH price above $ 60,000 have done little to deter the number of new and old retail investors from taking a position with the cryptocurrency.

Image Source: Shutterstock