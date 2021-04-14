Satoshi Nakamoto, whoever the unknown creator of Bitcoin is, is already one of the 20 rich people in the world

The Bitcoin has these days the highest values ​​that it has had in all its history. A bitcoin is already worth more than 52,000 euros at the time of writing. And this is something that has many repercussions. Among them the make your creator one of the richest people on this planet. If he is the creator, if he has the bitcoins that he thinks he has and if he is still alive.

The mysterious person behind the creation of Bitcoin is not known exactly who he is. He has always performed under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto And although he was very involved during the first years of the creation of Bitcoin, in the last decade it completely disappeared from the Internet. There are no signs of life nor has he spent his bitcoins during all this time.

Bitcoins that at the time were much easier to mine and therefore accumulated a significant sum. It is estimated that Satoshi Nakamoto you can have around a million bitcoins currently. This without counting the different forks of the cryptocurrency in others such as Bitcoin Cash for example.

The 19th richest person on Earth

From Bitcoin.com they have made a series of calculations to estimate what is Satoshi Nakamoto’s fortune right now. To do this, they take into account the bitcoins that it is estimated to have, its value in the current market and the list of the richest people on the planet according to Forbes. This last list does not include Satoshi Nakamoto because it is not clear who he is or being able to confirm his fortune. However, if we take into account the previous variables, it would be among the top positions.

Estimating around 1,000,000 bitcoins in Satoshi Nakamoto’s wallets and taking as a reference the around 60,000 US dollars that Bitcoin is worth right now … Satoshi Nakamoto is the 19th richest person on Earth. He is positioned on the list in this position thanks to some 59 billion dollars to which his fortune would amount.

Satoshi Nakamoto would be on par with Michael Bloomberg and behind the holders of the Walmart supermarket line. Higher up are founders of big tech companies like Google’s Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Tesla’s Elon Musk, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

Last year and based on the value of Bitcoin, its creator was below the 150 richest people on the planet. In 2017 he was among the top 50 people. The meteoric rise is simply due to the meteoric rise that Bitcoin has had as well. Of the position number 19 to the first position however there is still a lot. Bitcoin would have to double and even triple in value to play in the league of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. All this, of course, if Satoshi Nakamoto really exists.

Via | Bitcoin.com