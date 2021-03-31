Satoshi Cruise Returns! – CRYPT TREND

Indeed, MS Satoshi, the 12-story, 245-meter-long residential cruise ship that was intended to become a home for the Bitcoin community, is back. In fact, according to international sources, it was sold to a cruise company.

By the way, after being detained in Panama at the end of last year, the ship was released. From there he sailed to Bar City, Montenegro, last week.

Satoshi cruise history

The cruise ship originally launched service as the Regal Princess in 1991. It was then transferred to P&O Cruises Australia in 2007.

Also, having sailed for Carnival Corporation’s P&O Cruises Australia as the Pacific Dawn, the cruise ship was ready to transfer to Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) this year.

With the closure of CMV in 2020, the ship was sold to Ocean Builders. Which planned to turn it into a cryptocurrency technology center, off the coast of Panama.

It is also true, that Ocean Builders received the Satoshi cruise ship in November. But, he later left the project citing insurance problems.

At that time, the Satoshi cruiser had been sold for scrap. And at the same time detained in Panama.

“The Satoshi cruise ship, which was sold on December 18 for scrap metal, was sailing from Gibraltar to Panama. Site expected to arrive next week. And where it will be supplied with fuel to continue to a scrapping center in India. ‘

What were Ocean Builders’ plans?

By the way, its main investor is Chad Elwartowski, an American Bitcoin trader driven by the desire to create permanent homes at sea. Not tied to any government restriction.

To this end, Ocean Builders had ambitious plans to launch a ‘Crypto cruise’. Providing Blockchain enthusiasts a place to live and work in a crypto-friendly environment.

But, the Satoshi cruise plan never materialized. In December 2020, claiming they had not secured insurance for the concept of a community living aboard a former cruise ship, the project organizers sold the Satoshi cruise ship for scrap.

“After an exhaustive search for an insurance group to insure the Satoshi cruise, we have come up against the hurdle of not having an insurance company willing to insure the MS Satoshi.”

At the time, Grant Romundt, CEO of Ocean Builders said: “We will not be able to move forward because of the archaic insurance companies. That they cannot adapt to new innovative ideas.

Finally, having solved the legal inconveniences, the Satoshi cruise can have a new life with a cruise line still undisclosed. Which, will begin to operate at the end of this year.

