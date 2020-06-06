Several satellite images taken from space show the diesel spill in the Arctic Circle.

The satellite images were captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission and show the extent of the diesel spill in the Arctic River, which occurred on May 29.

Recently, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin declared a state of emergency after 20 thousand tons of diesel spilled into a river within the Arctic Circle.

Metallurgical company Nornickel said in a statement that it notified authorities in a timely manner and that the cause of the accident was a rupture in a large diesel storage tank at a subsidiary power plant.

Initial Russian investigations suggest the cause was the subsidence of the terrain.

Furthermore, the company stated that the thawing of permafrost would have destabilized the supports of the fuel tanks.

What is permafrost?

The term is used for soil that is continuously frozen for two or more years.

About 55 percent of Russia’s territory, predominantly Siberia, is permafrost and is home to its main oil and gas fields.

A 2017 report to the Arctic Council, an international forum that includes Russia, warned that due to global warming and melting ice, foundations in the permafrost regions were no longer able to bear the burdens they were bearing in the 1980s.

A recent report by the Bloomberg news agency notes that Russia’s new oil infrastructure takes into account the changing climate: storage tanks on the Yamal peninsula, for example, are mounted on stilts.

Satellite Imagery: How Bad Was The Diesel Spill?

The filtered oil was reportedly displaced about 12 km from the crash site.

As you can in the following images and animation, the oil (represented in red) traveled down the Ambarnaya River on May 31 and June 1. The river empties into Lake Pyasino, which is fed into the Pysaina River.

Looking from space, the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission has observed the spill, prompting Russia to declare a state of emergency.

The spill contaminated a strip of land covering approximately 350 square kilometers, according to the BBC.

The Ambarnaya River empties into Lake Pyasino, an important body of water and source of the Pysaina River.

Copernicus Sentinel-2 is a two-satellite mission to provide the necessary coverage and data delivery for the European Copernicus program.

It also reads:

HOW COULD PANDEMIC AFFECT CLIMATE CHANGE?

CLIMATE CHANGE PUTS WINE REGIONS AT RISK

GREEN SNOW SPREADS IN ANTARCTICA DUE TO CLIMATE CHANGE