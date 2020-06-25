Satellite images along the border (Maxar WorldView-3 via .) (MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES /)

China has assembled new structures near the site of a deadly border confrontation with India in the western Himalayas, new satellite images show, which concern about new clashes between the two nuclear powers.

Indian and Chinese military commanders agreed on Monday to step back in a week-long confrontation in various locations on the disputed border, following the June 15 clash in the Galwan Valley, in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed, while the Chinese regime did not detail the casualties in its ranks.

These satellite images, which show the presence of new structures a week after the brutal hand-to-hand combat, they underline the risk that the agreement to de-escalate the conflict may still fall apart due to the claims of both parties on this arid territory.

The Maxar WorldView-3 satellite image shows a close-up view of the border of the Royal Control Line (LAC) and patrol point 14 in the eastern sector of Ladakh of the Galwan Valley (.) (MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES /)

Images taken Monday by US space technology company Maxar Technologies show what they appear to be. extensive Chinese structures in an elevated area above the Galwan River.

India says the area where the structures have emerged are on its side of the ill-defined and unmarked Royal Control Line, the de facto border between the two Asian giants.

China says the entire Galwan Valley, located at about 4,300 meters, is your territory and blames Indian troops for unleashing the fighting.

Nathan Ruser, a satellite data expert at the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy, said the cumulation suggested there was little sign of de-escalation. « Satellite images of the Galwan Valley on June 22 show that ‘Disconnection’ really is not the word that the (Indian) government should useHe said in a post on Twitter.

(Maxar via .) (MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES /)

The new Chinese activity includes camouflaged tents or covered structures attached to the base of the cliff, and a short distance from these structures, a possible new camp under construction with walls or barricades. The camp could not be seen in the photos made available to . the week before.

On the Indian side, you can see defense structures not seen in photos taken in May. An Indian outpost appears to have moved, receding compared to a month ago.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this alleged activity. The Indian Defense Ministry also did not respond to a request for comment.

Indian military officials have previously said they will closely monitor the planned withdrawal process and verify it on the ground.

« There is a confidence deficit when it comes to the Chinese« Said former Indian Army chief Deepak Kapoor. « So if they tell us verbally that they are ready to retire, we will wait to see him on the ground. Until then, the armed forces will be on alert. ”

(With information from .)

