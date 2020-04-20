The pandemic caused by the new coronavirus can cause great damage not only in the health system, but also affect economic markets around the world. Just as scientists everywhere are running out of time to produce a drug to treat Covid-19, different social sectors are mobilizing for mission.

Since the process for a treatment to be declared effective is large and goes through different stages, numerous technological tools are presented as a solution to alleviate the situation. This is the case, for example, with remote sensing.

Satellite images cannot directly help to fight the disease, however, they can help authorities in actions to prevent the spread of the virus. “With this type of technology, it is possible to monitor the movement, what is happening in the observed terrain, and thus know if the new rules of social coexistence are being respected “, highlights Leonardo Barros, Hex’s executive director.

In addition to doing this monitoring as to the rules of social isolation, with remote sensing it is possible to monitor actions of assembly and construction of structures aimed at fighting diseases, such as hospitals, barriers on the roads. “It may seem a detail this data generation, but when we project this across the entire national territory, remote municipalities, the geolocation of the data makes it possible to view the information correctly on the map and, also, it makes it possible to check the satellite reality of the field “.

Differential

The generation of properly geolocated information added to the tracking and visualization of movements contraindicated for the moment, such as agglomerations, may indicate risk situations or emergencies to be verified by the competent authorities.

On the one hand, geoprocessing assigns data, geographic locations and, from there, allows the establishment of correlations, indicating patterns and / or anomalies of behavior in a given region. On the other hand, remote sensing by means of satellite images provides the events, the details of these regions pointed out. “Remote sensing provides managers with a quick view of certain areas, in an agile way, and this at a time when all resources are scarce. This technology can be an important aid in this delicate moment for everyone”.

The precise geolocation of the data (geoprocessing), such as, for example, the incidence of new ones infected by the virus, points out on the maps the “heat stains” – points that show the intensity of the incidence of the occurrence and the tendency of propagation. And then, from the association of satellite images to these maps, it is possible to check the access conditions, logistics, quickly, being important information to guide decision making.

Cover image: Pixabay

