Satellite connectivity and tele-education in Honduras | News | Connectivity

Satellite connectivity and teleeducation in Honduras.

The Minister of Education of Honduras, Arnaldo Bueso; the ambassador of Spain in Honduras, Guillermo Kirkpatrick; and the commercial director of Hispasat, Ignacio Sanchis, inaugurated with a visit to a school in the Dulce Nombre village of the Las Lajas municipality (Comayagua department) the connectivity and tele-education service that the Spanish satellite telecommunications operator of the Red Eléctrica Group has donated to 15 schools and rural communities in the country.

This transfer, the result of public-private partnerships, has been agreed with the Ministry of Education of Honduras within the framework of the humanitarian aid that Spain has allocated to the Central American country to mitigate the devastation caused in late 2020 by hurricanes Eta and Iota.

The operator has provided Wi-Fi satellite terminals, satellite capacity and a tele-education solution for the next nine months

Specifically, Hispasat has contributed everything the necessary equipment for the deployment of 15 satellite Wi-Fi points located in different departments of the country, as well as a teleeducation solution that allows downloading and accessing training content on local servers so that students can use them efficiently. The solution deployed, which in the Dulce Nombre school offers connectivity to its 200 students and 10 teachers, provides a Wi-Fi network to the educational center and also includes a community Wi-Fi point, which provides Internet access to the population of these rural communities.

The Spanish operator has also been in charge of the installation and maintenance costs of this service, which will have a duration of nine months.

The devastation caused by Eta and Iota led to the evacuation of half a million people and left 330,000 people cut off and half of the students without an Internet connection. In disaster scenarios like this, satellite technology is a key tool to accelerate the restoration of communications. In addition, its use is essential for training in digital tools and skills in countries like Honduras, where rural schools often lack access to the Internet through land or mobile networks.

Commitment to education in Honduras

The Minister of Education, Arnaldo Bueso, explained that the government of Honduras is promoting major initiatives as part of its commitment to quality education. “We are united as a society and we appreciate the participation of all the actors: central government, businessmen, technical teams, cooperators, civil society, parents, teachers, churches, local governments and many others who, without a doubt, are committed to the future of thousands of students, “he said. Likewise, he expressed his gratitude to the Spanish cooperation for supporting these initiatives so that students can have the right of access to quality education and more in those remote areas of the country where there is less technological deployment. “Today we continue to have great challenges, with a pandemic that does not decrease and a presence that becomes increasingly difficult to maintain, and we want our students to enroll and remain studying, to achieve their dreams and improve their quality of life,” he added .

For his part, Ambassador Guillermo Kirkpatrick I affirm´: “The closure of schools in Honduras due to the pandemic, aggravated by hurricanes Eta and Iota, have highlighted the need to promote digital education. For this, it is necessary to eliminate the digital divide, especially in rural and remote areas of the country and modernize education systems, adapting the training of teachers, parents and students. From the Spanish Cooperation we are promoting a project in education combining humanitarian action in the short term, early recovery in the medium term and reconstruction with long-term digital transformation, including the promotion of public-private alliances to support initiatives that make education more accessible digital for everyone without leaving anyone behind ”.

“At Hispasat we are fully committed to the role that the satellite has to play in situations such as the one experienced in Honduras. But we do not want this connectivity solution to be aimed only at the reestablishment of communications in these 15 schools, but also to contribute to the effective reduction of the digital divide in a basic service such as education ”, explained the commercial director of the company, Ignacio Sanchis.

In this sense, Hispasat works, in collaboration with the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), on various initiatives to provide satellite connectivity to schools and rural communities in Latin America and thus promote quality education in remote and underprivileged areas. .