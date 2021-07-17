SATC script leaked and we already know what happened to Carrie and Mr. Big

According to the leaked script in photos obtained by Page Six, the following season, And Just Like That, Carrie Bradshaw is mourning her divorce from Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth. Now the protagonist has her own podcast, is in her fifties, and is in the middle of the legal and financial battle of Big’s divorce. A subject that many of the Upper East Sidders can relate to.

Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker filming ‘And Just Like That …’ in New York. (Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock)

To be exact, in the leaked scene Carrie is having dinner with her best friends: Stanford Blatch (played by Willie Garson), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis). She tells them about the situation with Big at a meal.

“I was recording the podcast, I was washing my hair. ‘Yeah, I wasn’t eating or sleeping, but at least I felt good about my marriage. Am I just one of the wives he was taking care of now?” Bradshaw tells his friends.