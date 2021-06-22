SATB2C, the most complete multifaceted solution in business management

The management of a company is one of the activities that takes more hours, apart from being a complicated task due to the large number of factors to take into account at the same time. In addition, human error is a circumstance that must be constantly dealt with to avoid affecting the management process. SATB2C is the best tools for SAT’s on the market, without a doubt.

On the other hand, managing becomes more complicated as the business grows because the number of operations and customers, the type of operations and even the headquarters increases. In the long term, maintaining these functions without support of any kind becomes costly for the human resources to allocate, and even unfeasible.

The implementation of a SAT program contributes both to reduce time and the probability of making a mistake small that triggers larger ones. It’s clever to delegate all possible functions to the machine or use tools that make the job easier, rather than doing it all on your own.

Therefore, having a technical service software became more of a necessity than an improvement in the digital age. SATB2C emerged as a response to this lack, with a great diversity of options that make it an optimized program for any company, regardless of the sector in which it operates.

What is SATB2C and what does it contribute to the company

It is a Technical Assistance Service (SAT) program that is used to effectively manage a company, regardless of whether its operations are physical or online. It is a tool that facilitates all the daily tasks that occur in an organization, from the issuance of invoices and digitization of contracts to contact with suppliers and customers.

Time saving

Let the program take care of several of these tasks It will allow workers to focus on other activities that are pending. In addition, everything goes through the same control center, so that additional step is not necessary to control everything that happens. For example, the installation of a product to the customer will be digitized since it is reported through the Android APP.

Less work more effectively

Efficiency improves with SATB2C when one machine takes over multiple agency tasks, especially since it is powerful software. Thus, some small activities such as receiving calls and planning, which are only possible to carry out by human beings, remain in the hands of the administrators.

Meanwhile, everything that is repetitive and does not require human resources, but only supervision, is delegated to the program. All the tedious work is done much faster and without the need to invest energy in it, but without diminishing the effectiveness at any time.

Better service speed

Choosing SATB2C makes work much easier. This software is characterized by having a technical team behind it that responds quickly to its customers, so that they always have access to maintenance and adjustments if required.

SATB2C functionalities

One of the most attractive factors of this software is the ability to adapt to the needs of any client. The company offers the customization service so that the business has a program that responds solely and exclusively to its requirements. to optimize processes to the maximum.

Efficient planning

SATB2C has an excellent planning system for any project within companies, so that the administrators have total control, in addition to being able to take the group of workers more easily through constant communication.

In this section, the functionalities that the software has are:

Project creation: connect it with the notes and the budget to adjust it to the preset amount.

Online agenda: to establish all important dates and facilitate communication between technicians and administrators about the work to be carried out in the agreed time.

Timeline: allows you to keep track of the succession of events that occurred during the project by the different users.

The combination of all of them facilitates teamwork and communication between the parties. It is supported by a real-time messaging and notification system.

Contact with the client

It is one of the most tedious tasks for companies with a large number of clients, for which SATB2C offers:

Client management software: store all your data in the cloud, and find it quickly with a search engine.

GPS and maps with geolocation: Quickly find the drop-off point with customers and keep an eye on the route workers are taking.

Finally, it also has functions such as control of workers’ clocking and hours, as well as a service to save documents in the cloud. SATB2C can be used both online and offline and will be synchronized on all connected devices as soon as there is an Internet connection.