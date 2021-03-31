“Satanic sneakers”: Nike sues Lil Nas X for displaying human blood on his footwear



The price of the satanic-themed shoes is $ 1,018.

Photo: Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Nike has filed a lawsuit against the MSCHF company for having launched the “Satan Shoes” of rapper Lil Nas X, which have a satanic theme, as well as a drop of human blood on the sole.

Only 666 of the limited-edition shoes that launched Monday were made, and each pair was individually numbered. The price was $ 1,018.

In your complaint, Nike claims that the Satan shoes are actually a Nike Air Max 97 that “MSCHF has materially changed to present a satanic theme”. Nike also said that it is not related to the project in any way and that they never approved it.

The company also said that Satan Shoes could create confusion in the market.

“Nike is filing this lawsuit to maintain control of its brand, protect its intellectual property, and clear up confusion and dilution in the marketplace by setting the record straight: Nike has not approved or authorized MSCHF’s custom Satan shoes,” according to the complaint, according to WSAV.

Just days after the controversial music video for his new single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” went viral, rapper Lil Nas X fueled the controversy again with the release of these shoes.

Rapper Lil Nas X, who rose to fame after his debut single “Old Town Road” became a worldwide phenomenon, created “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with the clothing brand MSCHF.

According to reports, the shoes contain 66 cubic centimeters of red ink and a drop of human blood on the sole.

Other characteristics of the shoe is that it has a hanging pentagram on the laces and “Luke 10:18” written on the side. The biblical verse about the fall of Satan that says: “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

