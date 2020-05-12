After it became known that digital platforms, such as the Netflix streaming service, would increase the prices of their packages as a result of the Value Added Tax (VAT), which will begin to apply from June 1, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) rejected this version. Read Netflix will raise its prices in Mexico, this you will pay now

According to the SAT, this tax already existed and in December 2019 a change was made to the VAT Law. This modification forces digital platforms to withhold and pay the VAT caused by the import of digital services that are used in Mexico.

“This tax was already incurred and, therefore, its obligation to pay already existed in the VAT Law. It is important to mention that the possibility that digital services increase in price is not related to a new tax,” they affirm.

In addition, according to the statement, the companies in this field had time to adjust to these changes, since in said reform they were granted a transition period that allows them to prepare to begin complying with the legal provisions already mentioned from the first day. June 2020.

As part of the obligations to be fulfilled by residents abroad, providers of digital services in the country, is to issue vouchers of the withholdings made, which, although not CDFI, may be used for tax purposes in the appropriate cases. .

And according to these changes, digital platforms residing abroad without tax domicile in national territory that provide digital services in Mexico, must issue and send electronically the voucher (PDF format file) according to the applicable regulations in the territory where reside, by which the payment of the consideration is covered with the transfer of VAT expressly and separately.

In the document, the SAT encourages digital platforms residing abroad without establishment in national territory to comply in a timely manner with their obligations indicated in the LIVA, and invites taxpayers to inform themselves through official channels regarding the tax implications of the provisions that will come into force.

