June 5, 2020 | 6:05 pm

In order to facilitate compliance with the tax obligations of technology platforms, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) developed a mini-site on its portal.

In it, national or foreign platforms, as well as individuals with business activities that dispose of goods, provide services or grant accommodation through the internet through technological platforms, computer applications and the like, can locate in one place the information necessary to carry out their contributions, the SAT reported in a statement.

The minisite includes a specific section for technology platforms and another for individuals with business activities, so that they know their obligations regarding registration and updating the Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC), issuance of tax receipts, declarations of payment, informative declarations, as well as a section with diverse support material related to this topic.

As of June 1, digital service companies, which do not reside in the country, withhold VAT that users of those services are obliged to pay, as approved under the 2020 Economic Package.

These are updates in the tax framework that seek to avoid tax avoidance of multinational digital companies, explained at the time the Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera.

In the case of natural persons, if they belong to the Tax Incorporation Regime (RIF), they can submit their request to change the regime, authenticating with RFC and password, through a case of the Taxpayer Service at: https: // portalsat. platform.sat.gob.mx/SATAuthenticator/AuthLogin/showLogin.action

They will be able to consult their change of regime, in a maximum of six business days. Under this scheme, it is not necessary to go to the facilities to carry out the procedure.

Although, taxpayers who are taxed in the RIF, such as delivery drivers, drivers or restaurant owners who earn income through digital platforms, will face uncertainty as to whether they will maintain the benefits that the RIF has offered them so far.

With information from Carmen Luna