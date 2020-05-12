The SAT stated that the price increase in digital services is not related to the new tax measures

The Service tax administration (SAT) reported that as of June 1, 2020 will retain the Value Added Tax (VAT) to residents abroad, without establishment in Mexico, for the provision of digital services used in the country, so the price increase in this type of services “it is not related”With the measure.

The adjustments to the VAT law (LIVA) that determined the Union Congress In the reform published in the Official Gazette on December 9, 2019, they seek to establish the obligation of digital platforms to withhold and pay the tax caused by the import of digital services used in Mexico.

This tax was already incurred and, therefore, its payment obligation already existed in the VAT Law (Art. 24, section V LIVA). It is important to mention that the possibility that digital services increase in price is not related to a new tax, “argued the tax authority.

He explained that in said reform, the aforementioned platforms – such as Uber, Airbnb and Netflix, the latter that already announced a price increase in their services – were granted a transition period that allows them to prepare to start complying with the legal provisions already mentioned from the first day of next month.

In this regard, he added, on December 28, 2019 the Miscellaneous Tax Resolution for the fiscal year 2020 (RMF 2020), which includes a new Title 12, called “On the provision of digital services”, which establishes the detailed regulation of the withholding that must be carried out for these services provided in the LIVA.

It is emphasized that among the obligations that residents abroad must fulfill digital service providers in the country, is that of issue receipts of withholdings effected that, although they are not CDFI, may be used for tax purposes in the appropriate cases ”.

In accordance with the provisions of rule 12.1.4. of the RMF 2020, the digital platforms residing abroad without fiscal domicile in Mexico will have to issue and send electronically the voucher (PDF format file) according to the applicable regulations in the territory where they reside, through which the payment of the Considerations with the transfer of VAT expressly and separately.

Therefore, the SAT encourages digital platforms resident abroad without establishment in national territory to comply in a timely manner with the obligations indicated in the LIVA, and invites taxpayers to inform themselves through official channels regarding the tax implications of the provisions that will come into force from the month of June, “he stressed.

On May 7, the streaming video platform Netflix announced the increase of 16 percent to its rates in Mexico, due to the incorporation of VAT from June.

The Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, affirmed last Friday that the tax measures for the digital economy do not represent new taxes or increase in rates. Such measures, he said, aim to make compliance with existing tax payments, such as VAT, operationally easier.

With information from Notimex