In the Senate, the changes and adaptations to Mexican laws and codes for the implementation of the TMEC were stuck, says Capitanes en Reforma.

The newspapers of national circulation present opinions and editorials with relevant information and reports on economic matters.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

They assure 15 billion of the 50 thousand that big businessmen owe

Of the 50 billion pesos owed by 15 large taxpayers, the SAT has already secured the collection of 15 billion. Some reached an agreement with the treasury; Others are negotiating and there are some who say they are going to litigation, according to information that President López Obrador provided yesterday morning.

In the business world there is an unconfirmed version that a telecommunications company and a supermarket chain are on the list of 15. López Obrador also mentioned that elements could be found in the follow-up of the cases that would open the possibility of bringing criminal action.

Captains in Reform:

Legislative Atoron

Those who have many slopes on them, some of them of transcendent importance, are the senators. We tell you this because when legislative work was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and with April 30 as the end of the session, the changes and adaptations to Mexican laws and codes for the implementation of the Treaty between Mexico were stuck, EU and Canada (TMEC).

It does not matter if it comes into force in June or July, the country must have these adaptations to Mexican laws and codes so that it can fulfill the commitments it acquired. It is up to the president of the Senate’s Board of Directors, the morenista Monica Fernández, to decide to meet for some exceptional cause, perhaps virtually, to attend to these legislative changes.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

Hamelin’s futist

The Pied Piper of Hamelin is a tale by the Grimm brothers, which narrates that in a population infested with rats, a flute player agrees with his inhabitants to free them from the plague in exchange for pay. Today, we hear the notes of the flute in our ears. Officials, businessmen and even workers shout and claim that it is time for normality to return and to get out of our confinement.

Donald Trump, the most powerful man in the world, demands that his country’s governors already reopen. In the case of Mexico, the possibility of normalizing some activities in parts of the country from May 17 will require strict controls on mobility and a change in the vision of epidemiological surveillance, to significantly increase the number of tests. It is legitimate to ask ourselves if that is possible. Or was that date established to satisfy the desire of President López Obrador?

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

López-Gatell traps Ebrard and Mayor

Hugo López-Gatell won the game again: the return to productive activity is deferred until June 1, although this means leaving one million Mexicans unemployed and the massive closure of SMEs. The anticoronavirus tsar prevailed over the entire cabinet, including Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, already established as Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s liaison with businessmen and political operator in the face of the pandemic. There were not a few in the Executive, Legislative and Judicial that, aligned with the sayings and wishes of the President, announced the return to their activities on May 6, as we referred to yesterday.

For that first week of May, some 800,000 contract jobs will be in technical termination. But the balance can reach 18 million people who are informally employed. Hence, López-Gatell’s strategy to convince an already overwhelmed López Obrador was to propose a staggered and regional return. On May 18 municipalities with low levels of contagion go.

Caja Fuerte, by Luis Miguel González, in The Economist:

Covid-19: and the winner is… China

Will Covid-19 open the door to an era of Chinese dominance? We can remove the question marks and affirm it. The dragon will emerge stronger from this pandemic, with more influence in the world: economic and diplomatic. It is not easy to understand how China went from being the villain, being the birthplace of the pandemic, to the hero who sends shipments of medical supplies around the world, including the United States, Europe and, of course, Mexico.

This metamorphosis is one of the great stories of 2020 and lays the groundwork for imagining the world to come in matters of geopolitics and international economics. China as a power capable of controlling the narrative of great events. The dragon, consolidating its role as a world power, with great influence on economics and on the most relevant topic of the year: sanitary solutions.

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

Caution, before the crisis: Arturo Herrera

In the face of the coming economic crisis, Mexico must act with caution, says the secretary of the Treasury and Public Credit, Arturo Herrera. Their strategy can be summarized as follows: maintain fiscal discipline, that is, not increase debt and increase and strengthen liquidity in the economy. Mexico cannot get into debt like developed countries that have zero interest rates.

What the Mexican government will use are the tens of billions of pesos, which were identified in federal government trusts. As for the depth of the recession that the economy will register, he rules out that it could be 10%, and recommends waiting to see how the Covid-19 pandemic behaves in Mexico and how long it affects economic activity.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

Herrera: no more debt, yes other resources

The Mexican finance secretary has been at the G20 and IMF meetings all week, all remotely, like the other finance ministers on the planet. The concern of the recession, already called The Great Lockdown, is serious. Mexico is suffering the ravages of the global crisis and we ask you how concerned it is about the credit degradation that Fitch has just made of our sovereign debt. Arturo Herrera does not evade the answer: “We are very concerned”, but he qualifies: the same is happening in several countries.

The secretary emphasizes that Mexico’s public debt is, for the most part, in Mexican pesos (72% of the debt), which makes it much more manageable by having it in national currency. It also refers to the other 28% of public debt, which is mostly placed in dollars (a little more in euros and less in yen). And despite only being 28% of the debt placed in foreign currency, it does have an impact with the overvaluation of the dollar.