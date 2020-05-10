Legal entities with non-profit purposes do not pay Value Added Tax (VAT), but only withhold and pay amounts paid by third parties, however, there are some cases in which for the additional activities you carry out you must pay the Tax at Value Added (VAT). Read: Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today Sunday May 10, 2020

You will not pay the Value Added Tax if you earn income for the following services:

Those provided free of charge, except when the beneficiaries are the members, partners or associates of the legal entity that provides the service.

Read: 4 tips from an entrepreneurial mom

Read: WhatsApp: this way you can record video calls

Those of education provided by the Federation, the Federal District, the States, the Municipalities and their decentralized organisms, and the private establishments that have authorization or recognition of official validity of studies in the terms of the General Law of Education, as well as the preschool educational services.

Those provided to its members as normal consideration for their dues and provided that the services they provide are only those related to their own purposes, provided by associations or civil societies organized for scientific, political, religious or cultural purposes, with the exception of Those that provide services with sports facilities, when the value of these represents more than 25% of the total facilities.

When you receive independent personal services, or temporarily use or enjoy goods, provided or granted by natural persons, you will be obliged to withhold the tax that is transferred, as well as when you receive services provided by commission agents when they are Natural Persons, or when you receive motor transport services. terrestrial property, loaned by Natural or Moral Persons.

The withholdings you make must be reported no later than the 17th of the month following that to which the said withholdings correspond, without any accreditation against them.

The entire must be done by electronic transfer on the portal of the authorized credit institutions, after a declaration that you must submit to the Declarations and Payments Service (referenced payment).

Moral Persons who carry out operations subject to VAT, including at the 0% rate, or who are registered in the RFC with the obligation of said tax, must submit monthly the Informative Declaration of Operations with Third Parties.

.