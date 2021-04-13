Sassuolo triumph against Benevento (0-1)

04/12/2021 at 10:47 PM CEST

The Sassuolo played and won 0-1 as a visitor last Monday’s match at the Ciro Vigorito. The Benevento He faced the duel with the intention of adding more points to his scoreboard after drawing 2-2 in the last duel played against the Parma. Regarding the visiting team, the Sassuolo did not pass the tables with a result of 2-2 against the AS Roma. Thanks to this result, the Reggiani team is eighth, while the Benevento It is sixteenth at the end of the game.

The first part of the confrontation started in an excellent way for the Sassuolo, who opened the scoring thanks to a goal in his own goal from Federico Barba. With this result, the first part of the meeting concluded.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 0-1.

It was a game in which the coaches used up all their changes. On the part of the locals they jumped from the bench Gaetano letizia, Gianluca Lapadula, Nicolas Viola, Gianluca Caprari placeholder image and Iago Falqué replacing Perparim Hetemaj, Marco Sau, Pasquale Schiattarella, Alessandro Tuia Y Aldolfo Gaich. The changes of the Sassuolo They were Pedro Obiang, Lukas haraslin, Jeremy toljan, Rogerio Y Vlad Chiriches, which entered through Francesco Magnanelli, Maxime lopez, Mert Muldur, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos Y Filip Djuricic.

The referee showed five yellow cards, three of them to the Benevento (Alessandro Tuia, Pasquale Schiattarella Y Gaetano letizia) and two to Sassuolo (Gian Marco Ferrari Y Francesco Magnanelli).

With this victory away, the team of Roberto De Zerbi ranked eighth with 43 points, while the team led by Filippo Inzaghi he was in sixteenth place with 30 points at the end of the game.

The next day the team of Benevento will play away from home against Lazio, Meanwhile he Sassuolo will seek the triumph in his fief before the Fiorentina.

