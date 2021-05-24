Sassuolo beat Lazio 2-0

05/23/2021 at 10:55 PM CEST

The Sassuolo got the last three points of the year after beating the Lazio 2-0 this Sunday in the Mapei Stadium – Città Del Tricolore. The Sassuolo He came to the game with strengthened spirits after achieving a 1-3 victory against Parma. On the visitors’ side, the Lazio lost by a 2-0 result in the previous match against the AS Roma. The locals, at the end of the match, were placed in eighth place in the classification, while the Lazio he stayed in sixth place.

The match started for the Reggiani team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Giorgos Kyriakopoulos in the 10th minute, concluding the first half with the result of 1-0.

After the break came the goal for the local team, who put more land in between with a penalty goal of Domenico Berardi at 78 minutes, ending the confrontation with a score of 2-0 in the light.

Both sets sold out their changes. On the part of the locals they jumped from the bench Francesco Caputo, Hamed Junior Traoré, Rogerio, Kaan ayhan Y Mehdi Bourabia and they were replaced Gregoire defrel, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga, Jeremy toljan Y Maxime lopez. On the other hand, the visitors gave entrance to Mohamed Fares, Gonzalo escalante, Raúl Moro, Nicolo Armini Y Marco Bertini, which replaced Joaquin Correa, Lucas Leiva, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Manuel Lazzari Y Danilo Cataldi.

A total of two yellow cards and one red card were shown in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Giorgos Kyriakopoulos and red card to Giorgos Kyriakopoulos (2 yellow). For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Marco Parolo.

The Sassuolo occupied the eighth place in the qualifying table with 62 points after the dispute of this duel corresponding to the last day of Serie A, while the Lazio it was placed in sixth position with 68 points, with a place of access to Europa League.

Data sheetSassuolo:Andrea Consigli, Jeremy Toljan (Kaan Ayhan, min.74), Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic (Hamed Junior Traoré, min.57), Manuel Locatelli, Maxime Lopez (Mehdi Bourabia, min. 75), Jeremie Boga (Rogerio, min.62) and Gregoire Defrel (Francesco Caputo, min.57)Lazio:Thomas Strakosha, Adam Marusic, Marco Parolo, Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari (Nicolo Armini, min.86), Danilo Cataldi (Marco Bertini, min.87), Lucas Leiva (Gonzalo Escalante, min.80), Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Raúl Moro, min. 80), Senad Lulic, Joaquín Correa (Mohamed Fares, min. 19) and Vedat MuriqiStadium:Mapei Stadium – Città Del TricoloreGoals:Giorgos Kyriakopoulos (1-0, min. 10) and Domenico Berardi (2-0, min. 78)