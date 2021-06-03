Sasnovich and Kostyuk are eliminated in the 30th final of Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On at 17:45 CEST

The Romanian player Monica Niculescu, number 54 of the WTA and the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, number 19 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros in one hour and eight minutes by 6-0 and 6-3 to the Belarusian tennis player Aliaksandra Sasnovich, number 50 of the WTA and the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, number 125 of the WTA. With this result, Niculescu and Ostapenko manage to qualify for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that Niculescu and Ostapenko, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 6 times, in the first serve they were 61% effective, did not commit any double fault and got 58% of the points at take out. As for the losing pair, they managed to break their opponents’ serve 2 times, achieved 73% effectiveness, made a double fault and won 35% of their service points.

During the round of 32, the winners will face the Georgians Oksana Kalashnikova Y Nao Hibino tomorrow Friday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament French Open Women’s Doubles. It is celebrated on exterior clay and in it a total of 64 couples are seen faces. Likewise, its celebration takes place between June 2 and 13 in Paris.