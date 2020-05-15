Singer and composer, João Figueiredo discovered his vocation for music at the age of 5. In an interview with Purepeople, Sasha Meneghel’s boyfriend recalls the beginning of his relationship with Xuxa’s daughter and recalls a lesson he learned during a mission trip, which he has been doing since he was 14 years old. ‘The women of the Village we were with offered us food, as a way of gratitude for everything we were doing’, she reports

João Figueiredo moved his girlfriend, Sasha Meneghel, by dedicating a song to Xuxa’s daughter during live this week. The college student and the singer revealed dating earlier this month. “I met Sasha through mutual friends. On one of the trips we got closer as friends, and over time the feeling intensified and we fell in love,” recalls the musician in an interview with Purepeople. Since the courtship with the fashion student was revealed, João and Sasha frequently exchange statements on social networks and exhibit moments of outings for two.

Sasha’s boyfriend, João learned drums at 5 years old

Born in São Paulo, João is also a missionary, a composer, and discovered his vocation for music as a child. “At the age of 5, I learned to play the drums, and at the age of 7 I was already part of the choir at my school. And participating in some performances I realized that I loved singing. Parallel to that I was already doing television commercials and that’s when a opportunity at Raul Gil, who participated for a time singing in one of the program’s pictures “, he reports. According to the artist, family support has always been essential. “If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I am,” he guarantees, the son of Pastores.

João Figueiredo is also a composer: ‘It happens naturally’

João also says that from an early age he learned to have a connection with faith. “I grew up in a Christian home, from an early age having experiences with God, but at the age of 14 I was marked by a special meeting that I decided would serve him forever!”, He says. Author of successful songs like “So beautiful” and “My Motive”, the musician says he does not undergo any special ritual to compose. “Each song has a different process. Some come when I’m playing an instrument, others when I’m in the shower. I rarely sit down to compose, it usually happens naturally,” he says.

‘Doing missions is always full of learning’, says João

In his missionary trips around the world to places like Africa since he was 16, the singer and songwriter always guarantees to take a lesson. “Doing missions, wherever, always fills us with stories and learning. One of the times that most affected me, was when the women of the Village we were offering us food, as a way of gratitude to everything we were doing for them, in this moment God spoke to me: ‘I am your sustenance wherever you go, take care of My work that of the rest I take care of “, he recalled.

