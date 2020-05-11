Xuxa and Sasha reproduced an old photo to commemorate this Mother’s Day. In the image caption, the presenter melted for the heiress: ‘How I love you … That’s all I wanted to tell you: I love you from other lives, God gave me you and you are my pride. Thank you for existing ‘. but what stole the show was the appearance of the fashion student, who has barely changed over time. Look!

To celebrate this Mother’s Day, Xuxa posted a montage recreating an old photo alongside Sasha Meneghel, with whom she is confined during this quarantine. In the clicks, mother and daughter appear embraced and the fashion student wearing a diving mask. “How I love you … That’s all I wanted to say to you: I love you from other lives, God gave me you and you are my pride. Thank you for existing, love of my conscious, unconscious and subconscious,” said presenter, who recently publicly approved Sasha’s courtship with gospel singer João Figueiredo. “I love you, my beautiful blonde,” replied the presenter’s heiress, who also used old photos to honor the famous mother. Among the comments, Blad Meneghel’s called attention. “Same face,” said Sasha’s uncle.

Xuxa says Sasha should marry young

In a recent interview, Xuxa said that she already had conversations about marriage with Sasha. And she assumed that her daughter must marry at a very young age: “It’s something she wants, she likes it. She even asked me today: ‘Mom, how long do you think it takes to get a wedding party together?'” “I replied that I had no idea and shot between six months and a year and said: ‘you will talk to someone who married, because I have no idea,” he said. Xuxa, who has never been officially married, has sometimes said that she does not like this type of ceremony and even linked her disgust at marriages with the abuses she claimed to have suffered in childhood.

Xuxa detailed relationship with Pelé: ‘I was betrayed’

Xuxa’s first famous boyfriend, Pelé became the subject of an interview by the presenter, who participated in the painting “Eu Nunca”, with Matheus Mazzafera. “In my first relationship, which was with Pelé, I was betrayed from head to toe. A lot, but a lot. About to look at him and once he had red lipstick on my mouth and I wasn’t wearing lipstick. For him it was normal “, he detailed. According to the artist, the former athlete himself told her about his betrayals, always speaking in the third person. “Pelé got so-and-so. So keep that name (…) He used to say: ‘Women want to be with Pelé’. I was very young and had no experience. What he said I thought it was He was my almost first everything. And I thought it was normal to cheat “, he lamented.

‘I fell in love with my best friend,’ said Sasha

Sasha and João Figueiredo’s dating was publicly assumed 1 month ago, but the couple has been together for some time. When confirming the relationship, the fashion student said: “I fell in love with my best friend”. The singer and influencer said: “You brought more color into my life (literally). And I love you!”, And was answered by his girlfriend, who also said that she loved him.

