Sasha Sokol and Luis Miguel had a romance that few remember and Yuri confirms it | Instagram

Singer Sasha Sokol Today he celebrates 50 years and after remembering his time with the famous Timbiriche group, they also remember the famous romance with Luis Miguel.

One of the things that surfaced after it was revealed that the former member of the famous group Timbiriche was celebrating his 50 years, one of his great scandals also surfaced, the alleged relationship he had with the singer.

For several years, speculations They hovered around the pair of celebrities, like the great variety of rumors that always surround the entertainment world, however, they only remained in that, rumors.

It is well known that the life of the called « Sun of Mexico« Luis Miguel has always been very private, so that neither of them accepted or denied on the subject.

However, some members of the show claim that something did exist between the two artists. The rumor began in the early 1990s when the singers were seen together at the magazine’s awards ceremony. You are, publication of which they were front page.

Years later, Rebecca de Alba mentioned for an interview in « Stories Set » that Sasha Sokol did have a relationship with Luis Miguel, The model assured this after revealing that she lived in an apartment together with the interpreter of « Roll my mind », which was visited by the singer.

One night the mariachis were heard and an incomparable voice, it was Luis Miguel taking a serenade to his girlfriend, who of course was Sasha. I saw Sasha very happy and he too, very close and very happy, I do not know how long it lasted, but it was one of the most beautiful courtships, « said the driver.

Years later in another interview for the D-Generations program, the singer Yuri mentioned that she was one of the best friends of Luis Miguel, which helped the interpreter of « Damn spring« to escape from his home and pointed out that sometimes he went out with Sasha and the sun.