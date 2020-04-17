Sasha Meneghel appeared giving kiss and hug to João Figueiredo in another cute click of the couple shared on social networks, on the night of this Thursday (16). In the quarantine, the gospel singer lamented his nostalgia and had a statement returned by the blonde. ‘I love you’, wrote Xuxa’s daughter

Sasha Meneghel’s boyfriend, João Figueiredo regretted missing the fashionista in a new post on Instagram. On Thursday night (16), the gospel singer shared a click in black and white, winning a kiss and affection from the fashion student, and vented: “I already miss you”. The blonde reposted the image on her account and also declared herself. “I love you,” he said. Sasha and João took over the relationship publicly in early April and have a relationship approved by Xuxa Meneghel.

Sasha Meneghel’s boyfriend criticized for dancing

During quarantine, dancing became one of the favorite pastimes of famous couples. João Figueiredo was yet another artist to surrender to Tik Tok and drew attention by showing skill, while risking a few steps for Justin Bieber’s song “Intentions”. Criticized by some netizens, the singer countered the negative comments. “It is not because I am a singer that I cannot have fun dancing. It respects my story of when I was nine years old and was doing hip hop,” he commented.

João Figueiredo counters criticism: ‘Respects me’

João Figueiredo also used his account to reinforce the critics that he will continue to dance. “Here’s the thing: I recorded the video dancing and a lot of people came saying ‘uh, but you don’t sing? Why are you dancing? Or’ you as a dancer are a great singer ‘. I like to sing and dance for fun , de-stress me. So, you sing badly and keep singing let me dance badly and keep dancing. Respect me “, he shot. In an old video, João and Sasha appear dancing together during the couple’s missionary trip with a group of friends to Africa.

‘I paid a high price’, says Xuxa about in the spotlight

Mother of Sasha Meneghel, Xuxa from a young age had to learn to deal with criticism. In a recent interview, the presenter made a balance between the past and the present day and compared it with Anitta: “Let’s mention the biggest phenomenon of today: Anitta. She is young, beautiful, talented, hardworking, always willing to give the best for her audience and is criticized a lot. They talk about the clothes that the girl wears, the songs she sings, the life she leads … I paid a high price, but today the price is much higher. talk about you with all the wisdom of the world. They do programs on the internet for hours just analyzing their behavior. Human beings really need to be studied. “

(By Rahabe Barros)

See too:

Romana Novais resumes fitness routine and shows shape after Ravi’s birth