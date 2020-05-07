Model Sasha Meneghel shared selfie without makeup and her boyfriend’s praise stole the show. ‘Gata is not enough for you’, wrote singer João Figueiredo for Xuxa’s daughter on Instagram. The two made their relationship public in April this year and love to share cute moments on the web.

Sasha Meneghel appeared in a photo without production on Instagram and won praise from her boyfriend, João Figueiredo. The singer, with whom Xuxa’s daughter took on romance in early April, filled the click with praise. “Cat is not enough for you. I love you,” said the boy. “Ah, I love you so much”, replied the young woman this Wednesday (6th).

Celebrities praise Sasha’s beauty in photo

In addition to João, the model’s famous friends tweeted her in the comments. Actress Marina Ruy Barbosa, for example, highlighted her resemblance to Justin Bieber’s current wife, Hailey Baldwin. “Hailey!” He exclaimed. “Deusa”, posted Isis Valverde, currently without recording “Amor de Mãe” due to the interruption of recordings caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Linda,” added Pâmela Thomé. Here are some of the comments.

University began course completion work

A fashion student at Parsons in New York, Sasha faces the longing for her boyfriend and family because of the distance. In a recent interview, she said that, in 2020, she started a new phase of studies. “This year I came a lot less because of my TCC, from college, I had to regulate it. But I manage to come quite often, thank God,” explained Xuxa’s daughter and

Luciano Szafir to “Quem” magazine. Currently, she

he is in Brazil due to the global scenario caused by the coronavirus, but when he was in the North American city, he went to restaurants as one of his favorite programs. “New York has many hidden places like restaurants and whenever I can I like to go to vegans,” he said.

Sasha explains transition to veganism: ‘I started to understand more’

With a diet without animal foods – such as eggs, meat and dairy products – the model said that the transition to this type of food was due to Xuxa. “She went to New York one day and said, ‘I’m going to cook and you will accompany me’. Then I (thought) ‘ok, I won’t have to cook today, great!’. And then she did and stuff and at the end of my first following a vegan diet, she stopped and said: ‘you talk so much about energy and today was the first day that you didn’t ingest the energy of suffering.’ I started to cry because it was something that touched me a lot, I felt hypocritical. of animals, talking about energy as much as I say and being ingesting that energy “, recalled Sasha in a previous participation in the TV program” SuperBonita “.

(By Marilise Gomes)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’