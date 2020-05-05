Editorial: Trends / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Once dedicated to adult entertainment, today Marina Ann Hantzis, recognized by her followers under the pseudonym of ‘Sasha Gray’, is an influential figure who remains active on social networks.

Thus, it is that thanks to her permanence in social links, Ann is emerging today as a content creator through the Twitch, where he performs video game gameplays, plays music and performs question and answer sessions with his viewers.

In this way, during the day of last Monday, May 4, 2020, Marina addressed her audience through the personification of what is perhaps one of the most recognizable characters in the Star Wars franchise: Princess Leia.

Thanks to the phonetic coincidence of May the Force be with you with the aforementioned date, the day of Star wars This year it was held from the homes of each fanatic, maintaining the indications of social distancing in the context of the current health crisis.

via Twitch

Recall that almost a year ago, the Amazon streaming platform, Twitch, captured the eyes of many of the fans who, through the main page of the site, saw Sasha Gray highlighted, venturing into nothing more and nothing less than League of Legends.

There were thousands of reactions that his first contact with the Riot Games MOBA title generated during his almost two-hour stay where he enjoyed both the game’s tutorial and even claimed a double loss with Master Yi.

