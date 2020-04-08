Sasha has become the photographer of Shakira And so the Colombian shared it on Instagram. The little boy took a picture of his mommy and she uploaded it to social networks.

It should be noted that in the print Shakira It looks natural, without makeup and with all its real beauty. Since his eyes do not show color in the eyelashes and his nose is not outlined either.

View this post on Instagram I think my son Sasha wants to be a photographer! I think my son Sasha wants to be a photographer! A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Apr 8, 2020 at 8:51 am PDT

The photo has exceeded a million likes and has also received several comments, one of the most obvious is that of Lili Estefan, who commented the following: “Tremendous photographer !!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌 ”.

In other news about the singer, Shakira is known to have been the victim of several criticisms after pointing out that it would be good to let the children go outside, during the quarantine. His comment has been ripped apart by public opinion on Instagram. Here the criticisms.

Ninel Conde dressed her entire anatomy with subtle transparencies and delicate lace lines

Mónica Noguera responds to Lupillo Rivera, after he called her toxic

Dayana Garroz, actress from Telemundo, showed her natural beauty and even her freckles were exposed

Deseret Tavares predicts what will happen after the pandemic

.