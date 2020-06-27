Sasha Banks vs Io Shirai, dream fight in The Great American Bash | Fight News

In response to AEW Fyter Fest, WWE announced the return of The Great American Bash as a two-week special on NXT, taking place on July 1 and 8. Now, the company has announced a fight considered a dream fight of the new generation.

WWE tag team champion Sasha Banks, accompanied by Bayley, challenged Io Shirai to a match in NXT, in response to the Japanese attack two weeks ago.

Rent’s due @shirai_io # Sasha3Shows pic.twitter.com/f0QQdiNlaS – $ asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 27, 2020

Sasha Banks vs Io Shirai in The Great American Bash

Regardless of the opinion of internet fans, Sasha Banks is one of the best fighters in the ring that exists on planet earth and has demonstrated it pound for pound in her solid bouts of her short career; For its part, Io Shirai has traveled the world, also proving to be in the world top in terms of women’s wrestling, so this fight is one of the most awaited by connoisseurs and analysts.

While Io Shirai is the current NXT champion, Sasha Banks has been agreed as the number one challenger for the RAW women’s championship held by Asuka, therefore the fight will be of reserved forecasts and in Lucha Noticias we will be reporting the results in our coverage Live.

After a first NXT victory over AEW Dynamite, the yellow mark is expected to throw the entire house out the window in order to counter the Fyter Fest special event.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.