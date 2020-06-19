Bayley and Sasha Banks are the WWE Women’s Pairing Champions once again. They are proud of that and Banks considers his team to be the best of all, although it seems he will have a hard time convincing one of the FTR members.

The Boss tweeted a photo of her and Bayley. She said they are the best team of all time. Dax Harwood could have left WWE, but he always has time for Sasha Banks, especially if he’s making a claim like that.

The FTR member then tweeted in response to Sasha Banks’ tweet saying:

Dude come on. I hope you forgot “Roll” on purpose …

Sasha Banks says they are better than FTR

Banks did not leave this tweet unanswered. “We are better than FTR,” was his response. We will have to see how long they will tweet from one side to another in this way. A discussion about who is better between those two could go on for a long time.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are set to defend their women’s tag team championships against The IIconics on RAW next week. FTR has gotten off to a good start on AEW and has been appearing on Dynamite constantly since its debut.

What we cannot deny is that both are from the best teams on the overall scene.

