Sasha Banks, a born winner

We all knew that Sasha Banks was a winner since her NXT days.

In the yellow mark he left bouts that are already history of women’s Wrestling like his famous loss to Bayley in his NXT farewell.

Banks rose to the main roster to succeed, whatever it took and accompanied by two great fighters such as Tamina and Naomi.

Coming Soon, became the greatest talent in Team BAD and his career took off. Starting opportunities, world championships, unforgettable rivalries against fighters of the stature of Charlotte Flair or Alexa Bliss …

The Boss was together with Flair the first woman to participate in a Hell in a Cell match, she participated in the first female Royal Rumble, in the first Elimination Chamber …

A long list of successes than last year it was stained when a year ago the news came out that Sasha would temporarily move away from the ring after the loss to The Ilconics at Wrestlemania.

Winners don’t like to lose, Sasha Banks is the living example of this, so her relationship with WWE cooled down.

A return that promised a lot … but came to nothing

In late August, Banks decided to return to attack Natalya and destroy Becky Lynch. The creatives decided that coming back as heel was the best thing for her.

The problem is that eight months later, his character has not changed anything. He’s still Bayley’s squire and even at Wrestlemania this alliance was not broken.

Last night she suffered a painful defeat against Tamina, since it was before the longest-running fighter in the company, someone whom Sasha should win considering that she has clean wins against rivals like Nia Jax or Charlotte Flair.

The Boss Hug n ’Hug Connection continues to dominate on SmackDown, at least until Money in the Bank. We will see if we will finally see how this alliance breaks and Banks’ career resumes its winning course or on the contrary remains in its secondary role …

