Sasha Banks challenges Io Shirai in NXT special episode The Great American Bash

WWE tag team women’s champions Sasha Banks and Bayley retained their titles two weeks ago on NXT against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox.

Then NXT women’s champion Io Shirai came to the ring and eliminated Banks and Bayley. On social media, Shirai stated:

“This is my home. This is my NXT ».

In an interview with BT Sports, Sasha Banks did not appreciate the champion’s comments and replied:

She wants to say it’s her NXT. I built NXT, and she’s only paying the rent.

Banks posted a video today, challenging Shirai to a fight in next Wednesday’s NXT Great American Bash special edition.

Rent’s due @shirai_io # Sasha3Shows pic.twitter.com/f0QQdiNlaS – $ asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 27, 2020

“Who do you think you are? By going out and saying it’s your NXT », “Well Io, ‘ding dong!’ There would be no NXT without Bayley and without me. So what do you say about Great American Bash this coming Wednesday? You and I. One by one. Because the rent is a boo-boo, and it’s time to pay.

Io Shirai has not yet replied, it is not yet known whether it will be for the title or not. SmackDown women’s champion Bayley also said she’ll be there on Banks’ corner.

NXT The Great American Bash will be a two-week event on July 1-8, which will go head-to-head with AEW Fyter Fest the two weeks.

Will Io Shirai accept the Sasha Banks challenge?

NXT The Great American Bash Card

July 1 Mia Yim vs. Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai Strap Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah & Robert Stone July 8 Winner Take All Match: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee

