This week Sasha Banks and Bayley were the highlight of NXT, defending the Women’s Tag Team Championship against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox. Although WWE’s yellow mark continued to be defeated by ratings by AEW, the female star segment managed to outpace Tony Khan’s company star fight, starring Chris Jericho.

Given this, Sasha Banks published a bragging tweet, in which he shares the result in star segment ratings and calls himself his team better than #LeSexGods by Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Sasha Banks hits Chris Jericho hard on social media

Chris Jericho did not seem to like Sasha’s comment, as he immediately replied to the tweet congratulating the women but pointing out that the demographic group of 18 to 49 years, which is what advertisers are interested in, preferred to see AEW.

The answer is very strange, knowing that WWE’s product is TV PG and that viewers under the age of 18 definitely DO matter to the company. It may even sound discriminatory for Y2J not to consider children, adolescents, a certain segment of adults and older adults.

What is a fact is that Sasha Banks and Bayley managed to be more viewed than Chris Jericho, and although AEW continued to gain in ratings, this result is a watershed for both companies to begin analyzing their content.

We hope this is not an occasion for the fresh NXT product to be compromised, but if for a new series of collaborations between brands, which if well managed, could help in the results.

Congrats guys, proud of you! But don’t forget to add that you got SMOKED in the all important p18-49 demo (which is what advertisers care about the most) 367k to 264k! You did good … Just not good enough! 😉 https://t.co/3qcGIjxdck – Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 21, 2020

