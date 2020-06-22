After a video resurfaced of Sammy Guevara making incredibly offensive and disrespectful comments about WWE multi-champion Sasha Banks, The Boss took to Twitter to release a very stylish, accurate but harsh statement about the AEW star’s comments.

Reigning WWE women’s tag team champion Sasha Banks resorted to social media to post a statement confirming that Guevara had privately apologized to her, clarifying that the two had spoken before delivering an important message about the comments made.

Sasha Banks responds

Sasha Banks went to Twitter a few moments ago to confirm that she spoke to Sammy Guevara earlier, stating that she apologized and that the two had an open discussion. The Blueprint would go on to assert that it does not condone or condone the behavior that the AEW star had displayed on the podcast in 2016, before highlighting the impact such comments can have on someone.

Banks went on to say that “no person, man, woman or child should be subjected to a feeling of fear,” a statement that should be true for everyone in the struggle in these tragic times, before concluding that we all have to do better, no just for us, but for generations to come.

earlier, I had a conversation with sammy and he apologized to me, and we had an open discussion. The shocks he said, whether jokingly or not, have no place in our society. I will not allow or tolerate this type of behavior. What you think is just a minor comment can have a huge impact on someone else’s life, and can send the wrong message. We have to take responsibility for our actions and the words we say, and I hope that from now on, for growth and change to take place within our community, we can all continue to have these conversations. No person, man, woman or child, should be subjected to a feeling of fear, or to any insecure environment. We have to do better, not only for ourselves, but also for future generations. pic.twitter.com/g2MFur78Zg — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 22, 2020

Sammy Guevara’s apology

Confirmation that the AEW star had apologized to Sasha Banks in private briefly echoed a public apology, as Guevara called his comments “unacceptable” before calling Sasha Banks an incredible person, and praised The Boss for helping him learn a “gigantic lesson” when they spoke earlier.

I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She’s an amazing person who didn’t want to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I’m sincerely sorry. – sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

