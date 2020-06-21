Sasha Banks and Chris Jericho talk about ratings and about which is the best tag team in history

Over the weekend, Sasha Banks declared that she and Bayley were the “Best Tag Team of All Time”. Since then, Banks has said they are better than WWE Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Hall of Fame members, The Kabuki Warriors and even Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, also known as Le Sex Gods.

A Twitter fan compared the quarterly ratings for this week’s NXT and AEW episodes, noting that Bayley and Banks gained viewers (757k, + 83k) in their main event title fight against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox.

Jericho and Guevara lost to Best Friends in the AEW Dynamite main event, with a rating of 706,000 viewers.

Banks and Bayley are apparently the only two NXT or main roster stars to beat Jericho face-to-face in the ratings since AEW Dynamite debuted.

Sasha Banks replied:

«We are better than #LeSexGods»

Chris Jericho replied:

“Congratulations girls, I am proud of you!” “But don’t forget to add that they lost in the demographic of 18-49 (which is what advertisers care about most) from 367k to 264k. You did well… but not enough!

Guevara also got into the conversation, tweeting a photo of Ricochet (Trevor Mann) with Triple H.

“Why is Trevor tweeting about me from a different account?”

Guevara wrote, jokingly, mixing Banks and Ricochet.

Banks replied to Guevara:

Because he didn’t, fool. I did it, @SashaBanksWWE the best fighter of all time and half of the best team of all time

