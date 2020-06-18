Sasha Banks | From the start of the women’s revolution, there was an idea to do a Tag Team Championship for that division in WWE, but there was also creative uncertainty of being able to handle interesting stories and create credible new pairs.

The day came and the Women’s Tag Team Championship came true, but sadly, the nightmare also came true soon, and the titles took a backseat, and even to a certain extent, beyond the interest of the WWE creative team.

Sasha Banks and Bayley dominate the women’s tag team division

While the company was doing certain experiments, Asuka was greatly benefited as part of the Kabuki Warriors and the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were very interesting champions and with them the championship began to rise, to the point of opening WrestleMania 36 correctly, still in full contingency.

Still, there wasn’t much else to do, until SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and her best friend Sasha Banks, in the midst of transitioning to create a rivalry between them, were imposed on the landscape of the women’s tag team division, which angered many of his haters, but he definitely lifted the division to an unexpected point.

The victory of Sasha and Bayley practically doubled the empathy of the public with Alexa and Nikki, in addition, it returned to action to the duo of the iconic ones and also, gave the opportunity for NXT, to witness one of the best couples fights women from the history of the company, before Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox.

Of course, it would not be the best thing for Bayley and Sasha to be champions for a long time, because before it is too late, they must drop the titles and allow the division to fly on their own. Meanwhile, we will surely be able to see more stellar events in which the Women’s Pairs Championship will be played, which is truly a great achievement that we cannot demean.

Sasha Banks is one of the best fighters in the ring, and Bayley, for better or for worse, is a brand new rough SmackDown Live champion.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.