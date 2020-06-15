Sasha Banks and Bayley retain WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WWE Backlash 2020

Sasha clinches victory to retain the titles with a rollup covering Peyton Royce at WWE Backlash 2020.

Triple Threat for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs The IIconics vs Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

The combat begins with Nikki Cross, Bayley and Billie Kay. These last two decide to knock Nikki down first and then Bayley takes control over Billie. Nikki gets up and begins to attack Bayley, Bayley manages to take over from Sasha and she takes dominance over her opponent. Alexa enters, and the rest of the fighters also enter the ring, they face each other. Peyton goes into action and tries the count by means of a roll-up, but he does not reach three and then Banks tries to do the same but only reaches 2.

Banks tries a clothesline, Royce reverses and tries the count again but doesn’t make it to 3. Alexa Bliss is hard-pressed against the two aforementioned fighters, but she defends herself by kicking both of them. Following Bliss’ defense, a series of pinfalls proceed without result. A pitched battle in the ring forms, ending with Alexa Bliss dominating over Peyton Royce and Sasha Banks. Relay for Nikki Cross, Nikki avalanche for Banks on the corner, Nikki tries to advance against Peyton but gives him a headkick.

Relay for Bayley and come to the rescue of Banks. The champion places Cross on the corner, tries to apply an avalanche but Cross is saved by dodging it. Relay for Billie Kay and surprise Cross with a roll-up. The account reaches 2 and then confronts Bayley with a German suplex. Billie Kay masters combat. She tries to give Alexa Bliss a right hand, but she dodges it. Banks misleads Billie Kay, Bayley tries to roll him up but there is no result. Sasha then helps Bayley by hitting Kay with a knee and allows Bayley to dominate the fight. Alexa manages to be relieved and begins to dominate the combat. Banks also arrives in combat, but Royce appears and fights back against Banks and Alexa with a diving crossbody.

The IIconics dominate the fight against Banks, but Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross arrive. Nikki attempts a neckbreaker, but fails. With the help of Alexa he achieves a facebuster and Nikki leaves with Billie Kay out of the ring. Alexa gets a Twisted Bliss and seems to have a certain victory over Peyton Royce, but Sasha Banks quickly arrives to push her away, catches her in a roll-up and gets the count of 3.

RESULT: Bayley and Sasha Banks manage to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships.

