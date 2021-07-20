SARS-CoV-2 proteins, cytokine storm and thrombi in COVID-19 patients

An investigation has just launched a new possibility onto the battlefield against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus to blame for the COVID-19 pandemic disease.

The increase in inflammatory cytokines (the so-called cytokine storm) generated in the response to the infection, and the risk of coagulopathies and thrombosis that has brought health personnel headlong, could have its origin in one of the 11 accessory proteins encoded in the virus genome. The results are only preliminary and, therefore, do not offer definitive answers, but they open a line of work that could significantly help in the development of effective treatments against COVID-19.

The aforementioned results are the first of an investigation started in November 2020 by the University of Córdoba (UCO) in Spain, funded by the Junta de Andalucía, on the role of accessory proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the pathogenesis of COVID-19. Unlike the structural proteins of the virus, which constitute the basis for the generation of current vaccines, and the non-structural ones, whose function is key to the survival of the virus inside the infected cell, the function of accessory proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 is still pending resolution. For this reason, during the last eight months, the research team AGR-231 Grupo de Inmunoénica y Patogénesis Molecular, led by the professor of the Department of Genetics Juan José Garrido, has focused its work on the development of a study model whose results , as Garrido himself points out “they indicate that these proteins are related to some of the most serious effects of infection and that they generate a greater risk of death, exacerbation of the inflammatory response and the generation of thrombi”.

Members of the research team. (Photo: UCO)

Cytokines are defensive proteins against infection that are essential to control the activity and function of cells of the immune system. If its expression occurs in an uncontrolled way, the result is an exacerbated and generalized inflammatory response that can seriously damage various organs in infected people. In particular, the damage generated in the lung tissue can constitute an additional risk of opportunistic infections with other respiratory pathogens. “In other words, the side effects caused by the inflammatory response that tries to control the infection can be more dangerous than the virus infection itself. The prothrombotic state associated with COVID-19 may also have its origin in this dysregulated inflammatory reaction at the endothelial level ”.

Although the factors responsible for this cytokine storm are not yet known, research led by Professor Garrido shows that accessory proteins could be contributing to the generation of an uncontrolled inflammatory state after infection of cells by SAR-CoV -two. “Therefore, if we are able, in the future, to block the expression of these proteins in infected tissue, we could, as a therapeutic solution, alleviate the cytokine storm and generate an anti-inflammatory response.”

The study is titled “SARS-CoV-2 Accessory Proteins in Viral Pathogenesis: Knowns and Unknowns.” And it has been published in the academic journal Frontiers in Immunology. (Source: UCO)