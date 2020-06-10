48 hours after his Juventus jump back onto the field after three months of competitive break, Maurizio Sarri he attended ‘Sky’ to analyze a key duel. The ‘bianconeri’ host this Friday the Milan on the return of the semifinals of the Coppa Italy, with everything to be decided after the 1-1 of the first leg.

Sarri positively valued the decision to concentrate in less than a week the three remaining games to the competition. “It can be an advantage for us. We are alive in three competitions and this will allow us to concentrate motivation in one tournament.& rdquor ;, appreciated the Neapolitan coach, aware of the uncertain outcome of the match after three months of inactivity: “It is a really anomalous situation, we have not played any game & rdquor ;.

Still, the Juventus is favorite. Even more before a Milan which will have the casualties of The O, Castillejo and Ibra. SarriHowever, he does not want to hear about favorites: “The games with Milan have been difficult this year, he is an opponent who creates difficulties for us.” “The draw of the first leg does not guarantee anything & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

No extension

In case the inactivity and the absence of the public did not generate enough uncertainty, the A series yesterday added a new factor: no extensions. As reported in a statement by the Italian league, both the semifinals and the final will go directly to the penalty shootout in the event that these duels end in a draw. However, in the semifinal crossings the double value of the goals in the opposite field will remain.

After what Juventus and Milan meet this Friday for the first ticket to the final, Naples and Inter They will do the same on Saturday night with the second seat open. The partenopeos start with an advantage, thanks to a lone goal from the Andalusian Fabian Ruiz who decided the first leg in Lombardy. The final match will be played on Wednesday, June 17.