Haitian artist and model Sarodj Bertín was included by the USA Today newspaper as one of the « powerful women in the world » for her humanitarian work in her country and in the Dominican Republic.

The publication states that “Among her many exploits, popular actress and businesswoman Sarodj Bertin is best known as the founder of SBVision and Sarodj for a Purpose.

Her position as a philanthropist and goodwill ambassador for Haiti for almost a decade makes her one of the most powerful women in her country. ”

+ Powerful voice

In addition, he adds that its global acceptance through social entrepreneurship makes it a powerful voice on and off the web and is harnessing this power to have a positive impact on the lives of young people.

“His non-profit organization, Sarodj for a Purpose, works continuously to improve the lives of children. She began working with orphans in Haiti and has extended her work to the Dominican Republic. Its objective is to reach children around the world in order to have a positive impact, at a global level ”, highlights the article in the prestigious and recognized American newspaper.

“I am super grateful and excited to be included in US Today’s list of Powerful Women in the World. It fills me with satisfaction that this work that we do to improve the quality of life of those who need it most, breaks down barriers, since it is the best way to achieve greater impact and reach more people, contributing to the society in which we live, « said Sarodj .

In the list, there are also Simonetta Lein, Jennifer Salke, Heidi Stevenson, Jamile Davies, Kirsten Green, Erika Helenn Cohelo Silva El Haje, Meg Whitman and Stacey Cunningham.