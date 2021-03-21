Sarmiento vs. Defense and Justice for the LIVE AND LIVE Professional League Cup SCHEDULE | Via TNT SPORTS

By the sixth date of the Professional League Cup, Sarmiento receive Defense and Justice in a crossing that will take place this Sunday, March 21. The duel will be broadcast LIVE through the sign of TNT SPORTS.

The meeting will take place at the Eva Perón de Junín Stadium. The last time they met was on June 2, 2017 in a match that ended with 1-0 in favor of the green team.

The home team take on this game after the hard stumble suffered against Independiente. In the last date Junín’s team fell thrashed and intends to rise up against a rival who also needs victory.

Defense and Justice, for its part, has a slightly different reality. Varela’s men beat Newell’s 4-0 and in this game they intend to stay on the winning streak.

Day and Time: when and at what time do Sarmiento and Defensa y Justicia play for the Professional League Cup?

The match will take place at the Eva Perón Stadium in Junín this Sunday, March 21

Hours by country

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia 12.00

Mexico: 11.00 am

United States: 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

How to follow the transmission of this match?

You can enjoy the game from the screen of TNT SPORTS.