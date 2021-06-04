Sardinia Rally 2021: preview and schedules

Just two weeks after the last rally, in Portugal, the WRC returns to Sardinia, where Dani Sordo will seek his third consecutive victory.

June 3, 2021 (09:35 CET)

Dani Sordo (Hyundai), for the third consecutive victory in the Rally of Sardinia.

Fifth quote from World Rally Championship 2021. The Sardinia Rally, held on the spectacular Italian island, returns to its usual date, at the beginning of summer (in 2020 it was in October due to the pandemic). There we have lived two very special moments in the last two editions, won by Dani Sordo with Hyundai. The Cantabrian going for the third, after his recent podium in Portugal, now with a Borja Rozada as co-driver with whom he debuted in the best way a couple of weeks ago.

Precisely the Hyundai team will seek to make up for a Rally de Portugal in which they lost distance again with Toyota. The japan they have three wins out of four and comfortably lead both the constructors ‘and drivers’ rankings, with Ogier commanding with 79 points, for Evans’ 77. Hyundai’s Neuville and Tänak are 22 and 34 points behind Ogier, respectively.

Ogier leads the World Championship for drivers and Toyota does the same for manufacturers.

Sardinia Rally 2021: keys and difficulties

The Sardinian dirt tracks are widely known by World Rally Championship drivers and teams: they are fast, narrow sections, surrounded by trees and stones that do not forgive any error of the pilots. Ogier will once again be the rider to open the track on Friday and, as in Portugal, will pay the consequences of “sweeping” the first sliding layers of sand from the island. Then, on the second passes, the tracks will become rougher and bumpier.

And again, Sordo’s starting position will once again be vital to his aspirations. You will have to take care of the mechanics and tires, since this time in Sardinia registers high temperatures Y the tracks are abrasive with the rubbers. In total, they will be 20 stages for a total of 303.10 kilometers. The action starts this Friday with two double loops; for this year a new site of the closed park is recovered, moving from Alghero to Olbia, on the other side of the island.

Dani Sordo won in Sardinia in 2019 and in 2020.

Sardinia Rally 2021: Spanish drivers

Apart from those mentioned Dani Sordo and Borja Rozada, we will once again have the same Spanish pilots and co-drivers in WRC3 than in Portugal. The pairs Pepe López-Diego Vallejo (Skoda Fabia Rally2) and Jan Solans-Rodrigo Sanjuan (Citroën C3 Rally2) will try to make up for their premature abandonments on Friday on Portuguese soil, after having left details of their quality and even having led the category. Carlos del Barrio Y Marc Marti They will be present again together with Fabrizio Zaldivar and Alberto Heller.

Ford, with Suninen and Greensmith after achieving their best result of the year in Portugal.

Sardinia Rally 2021: schedules

Friday June 4

– SS1 (22.29 km): 08:02 am

– SS2 (14.36 km): 09: 02h

– SS3 (22.29 km): 10:47 am

– SS4 (14.36 km): 11:47 am

– SS5 (12.08 km): 14: 47h

– SS6 (14.97 km): 3:47 p.m.

– SS7 (12.08 km): 17: 32h

– SS8 (14.97 km): 6:32 p.m.

Saturday June 5

– SS9 (15 km): 08: 08h

– SS10 (22.08 km): 09: 08h

– SS11 (15 km): 10: 38h

– SS12 (22.08 km): 11:38 a.m.

– SS13 (14.7 km): 15:10

– SS14 (13.03 km): 16:08

– SS15 (14.07 km): 5:40 p.m.

– SS16 (13.03 km): 18: 38h

Sunday June 6

– SS17 (15.25 km): 07: 33h

– SS18 (7.79 km): 08: 38h

– SS19 (15.25 km): 10: 09h

– SS20 (7.79 km): 12:18 p.m.