Saray, from ‘MasterChef 8’, strongly attacks Paca la Piranha

It is not the first encounter between the two and, surely, it will not be the last. Saray Carrillo, former contestant of MasterChef 8 and the actress Paca la Piranha already had a scuffle for a comment by the latter about the gypsies and that made the former aspiring chef charge against her on social networks.

Now, Saray has stirred before a Candela Santiago’s comment, actress of Poison, who had published a message with Paca to confirm their friendship, since Saray herself said on some occasion that there was no relationship between the two.

“Saray, look who I’m with. I do not have enemies“Candela said in a post on Instagram with Paca, who in turn said:”Who looks for me, finds me, because I’m a panther. I’m a hippo but how I hit you in the pussy, you find out. And that of MasterChef, that he does not see you face to face, that you are going to swallow that chicken that you made. “In turn, Candela ended with a” so ‘whore. “

The glove was thrown and, of course, Saray picked it up. “How can you be so fake after all the shit you’ve said about Paca? And I have the evidence here, “the television station reacted.

To the insult of “whore”, he replied: “Thank God I have not been a whore, which you have you have put your pussy and your ass in the Parque del Oeste. So eat a shitty car. Honey, not me whore, whore you, who works as a whore with that face of a percheron horse “.