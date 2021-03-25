Saras praises Aíto in the face of the clash against ALBA Berlin

03/25/2021 at 21:28 CET

FC Barcelona receives ALBA Berlin this Friday at 9:00 p.m. on the 31st day of the Euroleague with the firm objective of maintaining two victories ahead of the Euroleague when there are only four games left until the end of the regular phase of the tournament.

One of the incentives will be the presence on the German bench of Aíto García Reneses, former Barça coach in various stages who continues to make history with 74 years of age and who will be in Mollet in the morning this Friday, presenting his new training project.

In fact, the Madrilenian directed to Sarunas Jasikevicius in its first season as a player at Barça (2000-01) that ended with a ‘double: Endesa League and Copa del Rey. Perhaps that is why the Lithuanian has given free rein to his sentimentality in the run-up to the crash.

Saras praises Aíto

“It will be very nice to meet him again and for him to return to the Palau again. The pity is that there cannot be people to thank him for everything he has done for our club, “said the former Zalgiris coach.

As for the rival, Saras stressed that ALBA Berlin “always plays with a lot of activity and with a lot of energy, which is what Aíto has always asked of all his teams throughout his career. “In the first round, victory with a ‘beating’ by 67-103.

“They don’t care about the rival. They will always try to run, shoot a lot of triples, risk defensively, jump in some two-on-one situations and other times play more restrained, but we have to do our thing, “continued the Baltic.

Nick Calathes, in victory in Berlin in the first lap

| FCB

“We have to defend them hard and do not leave open triples, because in static attack it is one of the best teams in Europe and there will be one of the keys, “Jasikevicius explained about Aíto’s team.

Regarding the importance of the first place, the coach of FC Barcelona admitted that it is “important. Now we are in a privileged situation and we want to continue like this. For this you have to show a great attitude and good basketball. Hopefully we can get it. “

Kuric, demanding

Like the entire team, the American with a Slovak passport Kyle kuric (renewed until 2023) is completing a sensational campaign with extraordinary precision from the perimeter.

Kuric, a life insurance on the perimeter

| FCB

“ALBA is a very talented team and with a great capacity to make triples and to score very easy. We have to be very attentive in defense “, stressed the former ‘Granca’.

“They can hit you four 3-pointers in a row and that’s very difficult to defend. We are in a good moment, but we want to reach the ‘play-offs’ first and that’s why we are focused only on the game this Friday, “he added the ‘killer’ Kuric.