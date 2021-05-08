05/08/2021 at 4:56 PM CEST

Pau Gasol is happy to be a basketball player again two years after his last game in the NBA. His arrival at Barça has allowed him to regain his feelings and feels “like a dream & rdquor; that he can contribute to this Barça while his physique responds.

Some reflections made by the former NBA star in his article in ‘Expansión’ where he reviews his feelings after accepting Barça’s offers to take the necessary shape and with the illusion of being able to attend the Tokyo Olympics with Spain.

Pau recognizes that when the doors of Barça were opened to him, he was moved. “I love challenges and I was immediately excited about the opportunity that Barça & rdquor; gave me,” he explains.

“It wasn’t going to be easy”

“I have been aware at all times that it was not going to be easy to enter the final stretch of the season with a team with a winning and consolidated dynamic. and even less after being away from the slopes for so long. Little by little I am recovering the sensations & rdquor ;, he says.

“For me, signing for Barça, getting into the team dynamics and playing a few minutes in matches is already a dream come true. I feel happy and grateful to have returned to the slopes and at this stage I only ask that my foot and my body endure. Whatever the result of this season, it will have already been a success for me & rdquor ;, he confessed in his article.

Pau Gasol, with Sarunas Jasikevicius

| FCB

And it is that back to Barça 20 years later, he has met again with familiar faces such as Juan Carlos Navarrro, or that of the coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, your current technician. “In a short time, Saras has returned the illusion to the club after years without achieving the desired results, and has transmitted the hunger to win & rdquor ;, says the coach.

“He understands and communicates that each game should be approached as a final and the behavior number of players must be maximum at all times & rdquor ;.

Regarding his new stage in Barcelona, ​​he acknowledges that he is focused on working with the team, his wife and their little girl.. “These are times when socializing or leisure has little place. I focus on taking care of myself, resting, being with my wife and daughter, and doing everything I can so that my return to high-level basketball is the best possible & rdquor ;, he concludes.