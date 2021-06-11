Continue the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 the Saraperos from Saltillo Y Sultans from Monterrey they face in the same today Friday June 11, 2021, and here you can listen and see live the play from 8:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m.) in Mexico.

Saraperos from Saltillo (10-8)

The starting pitcher for the Saraperos de Saltillo will be Luis Santos

Sultans of Monterrey (7-11)

The starting pitcher for the Sultanes de Monterrey will be Eddie Gamboa

LMB 2021 Live: Saraperos de Saltillo Vs. Sultanes de Monterrey

The play today in the LMB 2021 Come in Saraperos from Saltillo Y Sultans from Monterrey You can enjoy it from 8:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m.) in Mexico.

Transmission live via Facebook Watch RCG