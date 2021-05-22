Continue the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 and the Saraperos of Saltillo and the Rails from Aguascalientes will play their second game in it today Saturday, May 22, 2021, and here you can listen and see live the play from 6:30 pm (6:30 pm) in the Eastern United States and 5:30 (5:30 pm) in Mexico.

Saraperos de Saltillo (1-0)

The starting pitcher for the Saperos from Saltillo it will be Miguel Peña

Aguascalientes Railways (0-1)

The starting pitcher for the Rails from Aguascalientes it will be Nestor Molina

LMB 2021 live: Saraperos de Saltillo vs. Rieleros de Aguascalientes

Here you can hear and see live the play between the Saraperos from Saltillo and the Rails from Aguascalientes from 6:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 5:30 (5:30 p.m.) in Mexico at:

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.