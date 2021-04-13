Sarah Shahi confirms she plays Adrianna Tomaz in Black Adam

The other day the filming of the film officially began “Black Adam”. Dwayne Johnson was in charge of officially announcing that start of the production of the DC movie, which in the actor’s words will change the hierarchy of power in the DC movie universe.

Over the last few weeks we have heard of multiple additions to the film’s cast, although in many cases the role in question has not been confirmed, and sometimes limited to rumors, and on other occasions to speculate with the role that he will play. .

One of these cases was the actress Sarah shahi, whose participation in the film was formally announced, but her role was never confirmed, which was said in the past that it could be Adrianna Tomaz. However, we do not know if due to a slip, the actress has confirmed that she plays this character.

This revelation has come through an Instagram story, in which he has shared that start of filming and along the way has referenced Adrianna.

Today is my first day of filming for Black ADam. I was chosen for this role a year ago. I had ups and downs. They all brought me here. I am very proud to represent my brothers and sisters from the Middle East as Adrianna. We will continue to encourage each other as we tell each other’s stories. Human stories. Relating stories. Stories that we all have within us.

Originally born on the 1970s television series The Secrets of Isis, which aired alongside the original Shazam! Series, Adrianna Tomaz eventually came to the DC comics world in 2006, where she was formally placed as the female partner. of Black Adam, able to obtain the powers of a goddess through a magical amulet, the Amulet of Isis.

The movie about Black Adam has been in the works for years, but has suffered a multitude of setbacks that have led to its delay. Last year it took a lot of steps forward, but when it seemed that it was about to start filming, the pandemic was declared. Finally, production has been able to start a few days ago and now has a theatrical release set for July 2022.