Sarah Shahi confirms Intergang’s presence in Black Adam

The movie “Black Adam” is nearing the end of its shooting. This week it is confirmed that it will be the last for the principal photography of this DC film, and even Dwayne Johnson published the other day on his Instagram a new image of him advancing this final week.

Although not much filming material is arriving, we do know that we are facing a movie of origin of the villain, and that it will be presented to the JSA for the first time in theaters. We also have confirmed several actors and even their respective characters, even in the case of actors whose role was going to remain a certain mystery.

The actress Sarah shahi it was confirmed as part of the movie. It was said that she would play Adrianna Tomaz, but the studio was being reluctant to confirm it, and it was the actress herself who ended up confirming it. Now, in new statements he has made another revelation. Confirming that she plays Adriana, the actress has hinted that will try to stop Intergang.

Dwayne Johnson re-advances the ending of BLACK ADAM⚡️ filming this week with a new image pic.twitter.com/XC9mCuv0gI – Superheroes Blog | Marvel, DC and more | BdS #Loki (@blogsuperheroes) July 6, 2021

I play a character named Adrianna, and she is a freedom fighter who leads this great resistance against a malicious group called Intergang.

In the comics, which debuted in Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen # 133, Intergang is a criminal organization run by the tycoon Morgan Edge that has even had the funding of Desaad and his lord Darkseid. Thanks to apokolipsian weaponry, he was able to wreak havoc. Later, with Edge hospitalized for a heart attack, Mannheim took the lead. Lex Luthor has also shown interest in leading this criminal organization. Intergang becomes Adam’s target in the New 52 when they offer him, Adrianna, along with $ 2,000,000 in African gold to try to seduce him into allowing them to use Kahndaq to pass weapons. In return, Adam frees Adrianna and violently kills an Intergang member named Noose. With Adrianna by his side, Adam learns to be a better and more passionate leader.

This is the first mention we have of this criminal group, so we do not yet know what role this band will play in the film.

In the interview, the actress also refers to how this film will also help the representation, she being a direct case:

I have the opportunity to work with Dwayne, who happens to be one of the kindest human beings ever. And it is admirable to see him being the businessman and actor that he is. He treats everyone on set very well. When he talks to you, it’s like you’re the only person in the room. Everyone should learn from him, because it is extraordinary to see him and be with him on set. It’s the real deal, to the core. I am from the Middle East, I am Persian. And there is not much representation from the Middle East … There are other Middle Eastern actors that I know who are cast in terrorist roles or who are stereotyped because of their appearance. So I hope that, in a way, Black Adam helps break that stereotype.

In the cast of the film we have Dwayne Johson as Black Adam, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Windell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz / Isis and Marwan Kenzari possibly as Ishmael Gregor / Sabaac. Its theatrical release will take place on July 29, 2022.

Via information | THR