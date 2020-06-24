Sarah Logan was part of the WWE layoff wave on April 15. He almost came back for an angle on WWE Raw, but that was removed after the show already started. Now he is hanging up his boots and finishing his career on the strings.

Sarah Logan ends her career as a fighter

Logan recently posted on Instagram to inform his fans that he is leaving professional wrestling. She is working on new content with Wild And Free TV. She said her content will change on her page, but will continue to reflect who she is.

Much has changed in my life recently and I have walked away from the struggle for the foreseeable future. Fighting is everything I’ve known since I was 17, so it’s time for me to focus on other things and explore other parts of myself. My Instagram will be different, but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you want to take this crazy ride, buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up. My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that is the best way to keep up to date. We are releasing incredible content. I am not saying this enough, but I appreciate you and hope to see you in the future.

