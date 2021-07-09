Sarah Kohan sues Chicharito for abandonment and endangering her children

MEXICO CITY.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández does not stop having bad news. First because of his not being called to the Mexican national team, although he is in a very good moment, and now because he was sued by his ex-partner.

Model Sarah Kohan sued him because he has been an absent father to his two children. As if that were not enough, the Australian added another lawsuit in which he assures that the footballer endangered the lives of his children.

“She does not participate in the daily upbringing of her two minor children,” Sarah told the court.

When Sarah declared that ‘Chicharito’ endangers her children, it was because the soccer player refuses to protect the pool that is in her house, since she does not like the “aesthetics” that it gives to that part of her home. .

The model assures that Javier Hernández earns more than $ 8 million a year, for which he requires $ 100,000 a month to support his children.

On the other hand, Sarah too accused ‘Chicharito’ for lying on her bed without her asking and allowed it; the footballer did not care that they were already separated and wanted to take advantage of the low confidence.

Sarah and Javier got married in 2019 and she asked for a divorce in February 2021. They both share two children and kept their private lives extremely far from cameras and social networks.

